Memory Foam Market 2019 Share, Size, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application and Forecasts 2024

Global Memory Foam Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Memory Foam Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Memory Foam industry.

Geographically, Memory Foam Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Memory Foam including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Memory Foam Market Repot:

empur Sealy

Mlily

Serta

Simmons

Sleemon

Sinomax

Corsicana Bedding

Kingsdown

Restonic

About Memory Foam: Memory foam mattresses are new-generation mattresses with the ability to recover their shape. They are manufactured from a chemical substance called memory foam (polyurethane along with other added chemicals). Memory foam was invented by NASA in 1966 and was called temper foam. Commonly known as memory foam, this type of foam is made of petroleum-based polyurethane and other chemicals and is now being used in mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products. Memory Foam Industry report begins with a basic Memory Foam market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Memory Foam Market Types:

Below 10 cm

10-30 cm

Above 30 cm Memory Foam Market Applications:

Home Use

China and USA are the biggest production areas, with about 54.02% and 27.13% market share separately in 2016. While USA and Europe are still the biggest consumption areas in 2016. There is a big price difference in developed and developing countries which cannot be ignored, in USA and Europe, average sales price of a Memory Foam Mattress is around 950 USD/Unit, while in China the average sales price is only 200 USD/Unit. Under current market status, the price of raw materials may keep rising in a few years, bring a forecast price rising trend in 2017-2022.

The market is relatively concentrated. Three types of players are exist in this marketï¼OEM, ODM and OBM. Key brands in this market are Tempur Sealy, Mlily, Serta Simmons, Sinomax, Corsicana Bedding and some others. There are also many big OEM manufactures like Carpenter, Recticel, Foamex, ZINUS and etc.

The market is expected to witness a boost during the forecast period and there may be more new entrants and product models. The ability of memory foam mattress to provide comfortable sleep is a major factor, which is driving the demand for these mattresses. Residential users are the major end-users. With the recovery in the economy and the increase in disposable income, there is growing demand for memory foam mattress.

The worldwide market for Memory Foam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.