Memory Module Market 2019 Global Research and Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

A memory module is a printed circuit board on which memory integrated circuits are mounted. Memory modules permit easily installation and replacement in electronic systems, especially computers such as personal computers, workstations, and servers. The first memory modules were proprietary designs that were specific to a model of computer from a specific manufacturer. Later, memory modules were standardized by organizations such as JEDEC and could be used in any system designed to use them.The Memory Module industry concentration is not high; there are more than one twenty manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Taiwan. The manufacturers in China have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Kingston (Shanghai) and Ramaxel (Suzhou) have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to Taiwan, ADATA has become as Asia leader.Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Kingston whose plant is located in Shanghai.Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.In the Memory Modulemarket, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The Memory Module market was valued at 9310 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 12400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Memory Module.

Kingston

Ramaxel

ADATA

Micron (Crucial)

Transend

MA Labs

Tigo

Apacer

Corsair

Team Group

Kingmax Semiconductor

Innodisk

PC

Server

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

DDR

DDR2

DDR3

DDR4