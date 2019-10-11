MEMS Microphone Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology | Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2019  2024

A MEMS microphone is a tiny device that employs a pressure-sensitive diaphragm etched on a semiconductor, generally less than 1 millimeter, that can be incorporated directly onto an electronic chip and commonly uses a small thin membrane fabricated on the chip to detect sound. A MEMS microphone is composed by a diaphragm vibrating between two holed back-plates.MEMS microphones target all audio applications where small size, high sound quality, reliability and affordability are key requirements.

Knowles

Goertek

AAC

ST Microelectronics

BSE

This industry is centralized. Top 3 companies in the market occupies about 72.05% of the Revenue market shares in 2015. The major manufacturers of sport bottle are Knowles, Goertek, AAC, ST Microelectronics, BSE, NeoMEMS, Hosiden and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the MEMS microphone raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of MEMS microphone.

In China, MEMS microphone manufactures mainly include Goertek, NeoMEMS, MEMSensing, Gettop, and others. China is the worlds large producer and comsumers of MEMS microphone; as the same time, the consumption of MEMS microphone in China grown gradually. In the result, MEMS microphone in China was export-oriented until now.

Analog

Digital MEMS Microphone Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Medical

Industrial