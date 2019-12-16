Mercaptoacetic Acid Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

Mercaptoacetic Acid, also known as thioglycolic acid (TGA) is a clear, combustible liquid which oxidizes in air to form disulfides and an unpleasant odor. Mercaptoacetic acid consists of thiol or mercaptan and carboxylic acid.Mercaptoacetic Acid was first developed in the early 1940s by Dr. Ralph Evans in Hoboken, New Jersey, as an active material for cold wave permanents.Mercaptoacetic acid or thioglycolic acid is primarily used in hair care products for straightening or waving hair and as depilatory (hair removal) chemical. Mercaptoacetic acid is also used as a chemical intermediate for mercaptan chemicals such as ammonium thioglycolate, sodium thioglycolate and calcium thioglycolate. Furthermore, mercaptoacetic acid is used for preparing thioglycolic broth as a media for microbiological cultures. Additionally, with emergence, awareness and popularity of fashion trends people are experimenting and using more hair care products such as hair removal chemicals, hair straightening and hair waving products. Mercaptoacetic acid is widely used for body hair removal by salons, beauty parlors, hospitals (for surgery) and households among others.

Arkema

Bruno Bock

Merck

Sasaki Chemical

Daicel

Ever Flourish Chemical

Swan Chemical

Ruchang Mining

QingDao Lnt

High Purity Grade ( â¥99%)

Technical Grade ( 80%-99%)

Mercaptoacetic Acid Market Applications:

Hair Careand & Cosmetic Product

Chemical Intermediate

Pharmaceuticals

For industry structure analysis, the Mercaptoacetic Acid is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

Europe occupied 32.02% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America, which respectively have around 29.18% of the global total industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mercaptoacetic Acid producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Mercaptoacetic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.