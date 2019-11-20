 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mercaptoethanol Market Report 2019: Analysing Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Future Trends 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Mercaptoethanol

The report titled “Global Mercaptoethanol Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Mercaptoethanol market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Mercaptoethanol analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Mercaptoethanol in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • BASF
  • Sunion Chemical & Plastics

     “Mercaptoethanol (also Ã-mercaptoethanol, BME, 2BME, 2-ME or Ã-met) is the chemical compound with the formula HOCH2CH2SH. 2-ME is a colorless liquid, with an amine-like odor. It is flammable and soluble in water and various organic solvents.2-ME can be used as the intermediate in the production of PVC stabilizer, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, solvent and stabilizer, initial product for chemical syntheses, water treatment and corrosion inhibitor.”

    Mercaptoethanol Market Segments by Type:

  • â¥ 99%
  • <99%

    Mercaptoethanol Market Segments by Application:

  • Consumer & Industrial Applications
  • Agrochemicals
  • Polymers and Rubber Applications
  • Water Treatment Applications
  • Other

    Scope of Market Report:

  • The worldwide market for Mercaptoethanol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Mercaptoethanol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global Mercaptoethanol Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Mercaptoethanol, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Mercaptoethanol, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mercaptoethanol in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Mercaptoethanol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Mercaptoethanol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Mercaptoethanol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Mercaptoethanol sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

