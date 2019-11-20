Mercaptoethanol Market Report 2019: Analysing Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Future Trends 2024

The report titled “Global Mercaptoethanol Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Mercaptoethanol market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Mercaptoethanol analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Mercaptoethanol in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Chevron Phillips Chemical

BASF

Sunion Chemical & Plastics “Mercaptoethanol (also Ã-mercaptoethanol, BME, 2BME, 2-ME or Ã-met) is the chemical compound with the formula HOCH2CH2SH. 2-ME is a colorless liquid, with an amine-like odor. It is flammable and soluble in water and various organic solvents.2-ME can be used as the intermediate in the production of PVC stabilizer, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, solvent and stabilizer, initial product for chemical syntheses, water treatment and corrosion inhibitor.” Mercaptoethanol Market Segments by Type:

â¥ 99%

<99% Mercaptoethanol Market Segments by Application:

Consumer & Industrial Applications

Agrochemicals

Polymers and Rubber Applications

Water Treatment Applications

The worldwide market for Mercaptoethanol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.