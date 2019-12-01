Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

“Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Short Details of Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Report – This report studies the Mercury Removal Adsorbents market, Mercury, when present in gas processing facilities, can be a primary cause of corrosion, equipment failure and downstream catalyst deactivation. Mercury adsorbent products are used for removing mercury from gas phase hydrocarbons such as natural gas.

Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents market competition by top manufacturers

Calgon Carbon Corporation

UOP (Honeywell)

Johnson Matthey

Cabot Corp

Pall Corporation

Nucon

Axens

Schlumberger

Basf

Beijing Sanju

Nanjing Linda

Nanjing Zhenggao

At present, the major manufacturers of Mercury Removal Adsorbents are Calgon Carbon Corporation, UOP (Honeywell), Johnson Matthey, Cabot Corp, etc. Calgon Carbon Corporation is the world leader, holding 19.64% production market share in 2017.

In application, Mercury Removal Adsorbents downstream is wide and recently Mercury Removal Adsorbents has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Oil and Gas Fields and Flue Gas. Globally, the Mercury Removal Adsorbents market is mainly driven by growing demand for Flue Gas which accounts for nearly 71.22% of total downstream consumption of Mercury Removal Adsorbents.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Mercury Removal Adsorbents production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production value of Mercury Removal Adsorbents is estimated to be 1699 Million USD.

The worldwide market for Mercury Removal Adsorbents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 1030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Mercury Removal Adsorbents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Activated Carbon

Loaded Metal Adsorbent

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Oil and Gas Fields

Flue Gas

Others

Table of Contents

1 Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mercury Removal Adsorbents

1.2 Classification of Mercury Removal Adsorbents by Types

1.2.1 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mercury Removal Adsorbents Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mercury Removal Adsorbents Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mercury Removal Adsorbents Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mercury Removal Adsorbents Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mercury Removal Adsorbents Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mercury Removal Adsorbents (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Mercury Removal Adsorbents Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Mercury Removal Adsorbents Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Mercury Removal Adsorbents Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Mercury Removal Adsorbents Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

