Metal 3D Printer Market Analysis by Insight, Forecast to 2024

Global “Metal 3D Printer Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Metal 3D Printer Market also studies the global Metal 3D Printer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Metal 3D Printer:

Metal 3D printer, also called metal additive manufacturing, can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. Metal 3D printer works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

Metal 3D Printer Market by Manufactures:

OS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other Metal 3D Printer Market Applications:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the metal 3D printer′s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.

Despite the growth of 3D of metals, we don’t expect to see this growth create market pressure for cosumer 3D metal printers. At least, it is not in the short term.

The worldwide market for Metal 3D Printer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.6% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.