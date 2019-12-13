Metal Casing Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

About Metal Casing:

Metal Casing is a kind of casing used on the electronic equipment. Metal casing is mainly produced from aluminum and magnesium alloy. In this report, metal casing mainly refers to the metal casing used in Mobile phone, Ultrabook, Tablet, Digital camera, Wearable device, Movable power source and so on.

Metal Casing Market Manufactures:

Catcher

Foxconn

Waffer

Ju Teng

Pegatron

Dynacast

BYD

Everwin Precision

Dongguan Janus

Victory Precision

Metal Casing Market Types:

Stamping

Die Casting

Extrusion/ CNC Metal Casing Market Applications:

Mobile Phone

Ultrabook

Tablet

Digital Camera

Wearable Device

Movable Power Source

Metal casing market kept growing in recent years. As many mobile phones manufacturers publish mobile phones with metal casing, metal casing market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into metal casing industry. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in China and TaiwanViewed from the demand side, the current demand for metal casing product is growing.

At present, there are a few of manufacturers in the market. Main manufacturers in the market are Catcher, Foxconn, Waffer, Ju Teng, Pegatron etc.

The worldwide market for Metal Casing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.