Metal Casting Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Metal Casting Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Metal Casting industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Metal Casting

Metal casting is a manufacturing process where a solid is melted, heated to proper temperature (sometimes treated to modify its chemical composition), and is poured into a mold made of sand, metal or ceramic, which contains it in the proper shape during solidification. All major metals can be cast. The most common are iron, steel, aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and copper-based alloys. The methods of metal casting include conventional molding processes, precision molding processes, chemically bonded sand molding processes and innovative molding and casting processes.Metal castings are used in cars, trucks, planes, trains, mining and construction equipment, oil wells, kitchen appliances, pipes, toys, space shuttle, wind turbines, nuclear plants, tanks, bombs, and more.

The following Manufactures are included in the Metal Casting Market report:

ThyssenKrupp

Weichai

Alcoa

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Hitachi Metals

ZYNP

Amsted Industries Inc

Grede Holdings

Georg Fischer

Faw Foundry

CITIC Dicastal

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Bharat Forge

Bohai Piston

Mueller Industries

SinoJit

SMTCL

Montupet

Sinosteel XTMMC

Precision Castparts Various policies and news are also included in the Metal Casting Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Metal Casting are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Metal Casting industry. Metal Casting Market Types:

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Malleable Iron

Steel

Alloy Metal Casting Market Applications:

Machinery & Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Pipe & Fitting

Valves

Pumps & Compressors

Railroad Equipment