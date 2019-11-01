Metal Drier Market Analysis, Size, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2019

Metal drier are more commonly referred to as driers or siccatives. They are an organometallic salt, formed by the reaction of a metallic raw material and organic acid(s) dissolved in a hydrocarbon solvent. These raw materials mainly include naphthenic acid, acetic acid, isooctanoic acid, linolenic acid, abietic acid and other acid.Metal drier is mainly applied on the drying of oil-based paint or coating and other areas.Industrially useful metal salt include those of aluminium, magnesium, calcium, barium, cobalt, copper, lead, manganese, nickel, vanadium, zinc and so on.

VECTRA

Umicore

Dow

Ege Kimya

DIC Corp

Aryavart Chemicals

Comar Chemicals

Troy Corporation

Toei Chemical

Shepherd Chemical

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals

Shenyang Zhangming

Hunan Xiangjiang

Shanghai Changfeng

Shanghai Minghuan

Hangzhou Right

Tianjin Paint Packing

Hebei First

Xiangyang Dongda

Henan Qingan

Boye Qunli

Xianju Fusheng

Dalian First Organic Metal Drier market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Metal Drier has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Metal Drier Market Types:

Primary Metal Drier

Auxiliary Metal Drier

Paint

Ink

Coating

The technical barriers of metal drier are not high, and the major players are VECTRA, Umicore, Dow, Ege Kimya,DIC Corp, Aryavart Chemicals, Comar Chemicals,Troy Corporation, Toei Chemical, Shepherd Chemical. These companies mainly concentrate in Europe, China and USA.

Metal drier have many applications in many industries. Among the applications, paintt and ink are the most popular one.

As the same time, more companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in metal drier industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Metal Drier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1850 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Metal Drier in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.