Metal Drier Market Analysis, Size, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2019

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Metal

Global “Metal Drier Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Metal Drier including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Metal Drier investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Metal Drier:

Metal drier are more commonly referred to as driers or siccatives. They are an organometallic salt, formed by the reaction of a metallic raw material and organic acid(s) dissolved in a hydrocarbon solvent. These raw materials mainly include naphthenic acid, acetic acid, isooctanoic acid, linolenic acid, abietic acid and other acid.Metal drier is mainly applied on the drying of oil-based paint or coating and other areas.Industrially useful metal salt include those of aluminium, magnesium, calcium, barium, cobalt, copper, lead, manganese, nickel, vanadium, zinc and so on.

Metal Drier Market Key Players:

  • VECTRA
  • Umicore
  • Dow
  • Ege Kimya
  • DIC Corp
  • Aryavart Chemicals
  • Comar Chemicals
  • Troy Corporation
  • Toei Chemical
  • Shepherd Chemical
  • Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
  • Shenyang Zhangming
  • Hunan Xiangjiang
  • Shanghai Changfeng
  • Shanghai Minghuan
  • Hangzhou Right
  • Tianjin Paint Packing
  • Hebei First
  • Xiangyang Dongda
  • Henan Qingan
  • Boye Qunli
  • Xianju Fusheng
  • Dalian First Organic

    Metal Drier market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Metal Drier has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Metal Drier Market Types:

  • Primary Metal Drier
  • Auxiliary Metal Drier

    Metal Drier Market Applications:

  • Paint
  • Ink
  • Coating

    Scope of the Report:

  • The technical barriers of metal drier are not high, and the major players are VECTRA, Umicore, Dow, Ege Kimya,DIC Corp, Aryavart Chemicals, Comar Chemicals,Troy Corporation, Toei Chemical, Shepherd Chemical. These companies mainly concentrate in Europe, China and USA.
  • Metal drier have many applications in many industries. Among the applications, paintt and ink are the most popular one.
  • As the same time, more companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in metal drier industry will become more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Metal Drier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1850 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Metal Drier in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Metal Drier market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Metal Drier production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Metal Drier market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Metal Drier market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Metal Drier market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Metal Drier market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Metal Drier Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Metal Drier market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Metal Drier market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Metal Drier Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Metal Drier industry.

    Number of Pages: 135

