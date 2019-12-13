 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Metal Foams Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Metal Foams

Global "Metal Foams Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Metal Foams industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used.

Metal Foams Market Analysis:

  • Metal foams incorporates structured cellular material provided as cushion, insulation, vibration damping, or as a packaging application. These light weight cellular material, metal foams are popular in the market for its interesting combination of physical and chemical parameters that offers high stiffness, high compression strength and energy absorption.
  • By material, the aluminum foam segment accounted for the largest share of the metal foam market in 2017. Aluminum foam offers various useful properties, such as thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, high porosity, and corrosion resistance.
  • The metal foam market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing a significant growth, in terms of both value and volume. The end user industries in this region are continuously focused on the usage of metal foams owing to their useful properties, such as high porosity, low weight, energy absorption, high impact strength, and good thermal conductivity, among others.
  In 2019, the market size of Metal Foams is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

    • Some Major Players of Metal Foams Market Are:

  • Ultramet
  • Dalian Thrive Mining
  • Havel Metal Foam
  • Exxentis
  • Nanoshell
  • ECKA Granules GmbH
  • Spectra Mat
  • Alveotec
  • Shan XI Putai Aluminum Foam
  • AMC Electro Technical Engineering
  • Recemat
  • Intergran Technologies
  • Hollomet GmbH
  • Aluminum King
  • Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material

    • Metal Foams Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Aluminum
  • Nickel
  • Copper
  • Others

    • Metal Foams Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • Aerospace And Defense
  • Construction & Infrastructure
  • Others

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Metal Foams create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Metal Foams Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

