Metal Injection Molding Binder Market 2019: Developing Technology, Size, Tendencies and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Metal Injection Molding Binder Market

Global "Metal Injection Molding Binder Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About Metal Injection Molding Binder

Combining metal powders with polymers such as wax and polypropylene binders to produce the “feedstock” mix that is injected as a liquid into a mold using plastic injection molding machines in metal injection molding.

Metal Injection Molding Binder Market Key Players:

Polyplastics

DowDupont

YunTianHua Group

Suzhou Shunhua Changli Environmental Protection New Material

Metal Injection Molding Binder Market Types:

Polyethylene Base Type

Synthetic or Natural Wax Type

Others Metal Injection Molding Binder Applications:

Aviation

Automotive

Electronic

Medical