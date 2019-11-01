Metal Inks Market Report | Knowledgeable Insights with Competition and Trend Analysis 2024

The report titled “Global Metal Inks Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Metal Inks market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Metal Inks analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Metal Inks in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

ULVAC

Sukgyung

Printgraph

Eckart

Needham

TOYO

Johnson Matthey

Metal ink is a kind of ink with unique metallic shining effect, which is made up of fine metal sheets instead of pigments or dyes in traditional ink. The metal ink is mainly silver ink and gold ink. Silver ink is made of aluminium pigments; gold ink is usually made of copper pigments and zinc pigments in different proportions. By controlling and changing their proportions, blue gold, red gold ink or Pantone metal ink can be produced.

Silver Ink

Gold Ink

Market Segments by Application:

Household

The worldwide market for Metal Inks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.