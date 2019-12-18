Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Market 2020 Competitive Situation, Gross Margin, Revenue and Trends Forecast Report 2024

Industry Research Co. professional study report titled "Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024"

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

Major companies which drives the Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing industry

Major companies which drives the Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing industry are:

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya.

The worldwide market for Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Market Segments by Application:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions