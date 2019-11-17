 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Metal Matrix Composite Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Global Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Metal Matrix Composite

Metal matrix composite material is a composite material which is based on metal and its alloys and is artificially combined with one or more metal or non-metal reinforcement.

Metal matrix composite material is a composite material which is based on metal and its alloys and is artificially combined with one or more metal or non-metal reinforcement..

Metal Matrix Composite Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Materion
  • CPS Technologies
  • Gkn Sinter Metals
  • 3M
  • Metal Matrix Cast Composites
  • Deutsche Edelstahlwerke
  • Plansee
  • Ferrotec
  • Ceramtec
  • Sandvik
  • and many more.

    Metal Matrix Composite Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Metal Matrix Composite Market can be Split into:

  • Aluminum MMC
  • Magnesium MMC
  • Refractory MMC.

    By Applications, the Metal Matrix Composite Market can be Split into:

  • Land Transport
  • Temperature Control
  • Aerospace
  • Industrial
  • Other.

    Major Points Covered in this Report are:

    • Industry Overview of Metal Matrix Composite
    • Competitive Status and Trend of Metal Matrix Composite Market
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis of Metal Matrix Composite Market
    • Metal Matrix Composite Market Size and Analysis by Regions
    • Market Dynamics Considering Opportunities, Constraint and Driving Force

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Metal Matrix Composite market.

    • Chapter 1, to describe Metal Matrix Composite Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
    • Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Metal Matrix Composite market, with sales, revenue, and price of Metal Matrix Composite, in 2016 and 2017;
    • Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
    • Chapter 4, to show the global Metal Matrix Composite market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Metal Matrix Composite, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
    • Chapter 12, Metal Matrix Composite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Matrix Composite sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Metal Matrix Composite Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Metal Matrix Composite Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Metal Matrix Composite Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Metal Matrix Composite Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Metal Matrix Composite Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Metal Matrix Composite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Metal Matrix Composite Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Metal Matrix Composite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Metal Matrix Composite Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Metal Matrix Composite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Metal Matrix Composite Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Metal Matrix Composite Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Metal Matrix Composite Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Metal Matrix Composite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Metal Matrix Composite Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Metal Matrix Composite Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

