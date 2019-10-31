Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Production Market by Key Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2023

About Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Report: Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks, are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence.

Top manufacturers/players: BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Segment by Type:

Zinc-Based Type

Copper-Based Type

Iron-Based Type

Aluminum-Based Type

Magnesium-Based Type

Others Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Segment by Applications:

Gas Storage

Adsorption Separation

Catalytic