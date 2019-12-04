Metal Packaging Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

The global metal packaging market is predicted to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. Industry Research report provides analysis of market dynamics and trends, along with market segments covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Metal Packaging Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Report Description

Introduction

The global metal packaging market is predicted to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The growth of the metal packaging is attributed to increased consumption of beverages, usage of aerosol cans and growth in consumption of canned/packaged food. Moreover, increasing disposable income among the growing urbanization in Asia Pacific region is creating a lucrative market for metal packaging. However, growing environmental concerns related to steel mining and growing material cost may hinder the growth of the metal packaging market.

The increasing demand from the food and beverages industry has been phenomenal in fueling the overall growth in the packaging industry. Recent advancements in the packaging technology had aided the offerings of the metal cans with improvised functionality and storage features, which have also been a major factor driving the growth in the soft drinks end-use sector. Metal packaging is prominently used in alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. According to beverage can makers, the energy drink category continues to be an important factor for soft drink cans. The European market for energy drinks grew by 6% in 2015, and now almost 2 in every 3 liters of energy drinks are sold in cans.

Developing economies like India, China, and Brazil have changed their purchasing patterns by purchasing more packaged foods. The growing food market enables the global players to introduce new products, expand to new regions, and develop new technologies. The Asia Pacific with developing nations is the utmost attractive market because of its growing inclination towards improvement in the quality of food. The growing demand for canned food and beverages has been increasing in the Asia Pacific region majority due to the everchanging lifestyle and the increase in the purchasing power.

Key Players

Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), Crown Holdings (U.S.), Grief Incorporated (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Rexam Plc. (U.K.), Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd. (Japan), Ball Corporation (U.S.), and Huber Packaging (Germany).

Objective of Global Metal Packaging Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five to ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global offshore wind market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

To identify high growth regions and countries

To study regional and country-specific demand and forecast for global offshore wind market

To cover the key segments of type and region

To finalize unit breakdown for all different classifications required for forecasting, considering various factors

To identify forecast demand for all probable segments for all the regions, and to collect the historical figure, data through primary and annual reports to derive the regional and country level market size

To identify historical trends so as to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw materials suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institutes & education institute

Potential investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

Global metal packaging market is expected to reach USD 136,137.5 million by 2022

By Product, Cans segment dominate the global metal packaging market with 45.5% of share in 2015, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 3.47% CAGR during the forecast period

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of 34.9% in the global metal packaging market in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period

Regional and Country Analysis of global Metal packaging market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, the global wave and tidal energy market have been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest market share in the metal packaging market. The U.S. food & beverage industry is large and extremely complex, consisting of multi-tiered supply chains.

Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for FMCG in the world. There is an increasing demand for canned food products because of the growing population and rising disposable income in the region.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

o Others

Metal Packaging Market covers leading players, competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications. Geographically, this report is divided into key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Metal Packaging market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Metal Packaging market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Metal Packaging market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Metal Packaging market

To analyze opportunities in the Metal Packaging market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Metal Packaging market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Metal Packaging Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Metal Packaging trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Metal Packaging Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Metal Packaging Market

Metal Packaging Market report provides analysis of the Metal Packaging Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period.

