Metal Powder Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global “Metal Powder Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Metal Powder Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Metal Powder Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Metal Powder Market Manufactures:

Hoganas

GKN Hoeganaes

QMP

Laiwu Iron & Steel

JFE

Jiande Yitong

WISCO PM

Alcoa

Shandong Xinfa

Hunan Jiweixin

GGP Metalpowder

SCM Metal Products

Chongqing HuaHao

Vale

Jien Nickel

Xiamen Tungsten

Daido

Ametek

BASF

Sandvik AB

Carpenter Technology

Kennametal

Metal Powder Market Types:

Iron and Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Nickel

Others Metal Powder Market Applications:

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Machinery

Others Scope of Reports:

As for the global metal powder industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The top three manufacturers have 30.92% revenue market share in 2016. The Sweden giant Hoganas, which has 13.92% market share in 2016, is the leader in the metal powder industry. The manufacturers following Hoganas are Alcoa and Vale, which respectively has 11.25% and 5.75% market share globally.

The global production volume of metal powder products rises up from 1532 k MT in 2012 to 2013 k MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 7%. At the same time, the revenue of world metal powder sales market has a rising from 5378 million dollars to 6454 million dollars from 2012 to 2016. The reason causes this increase is the rising demand for the metal powder products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.

The worldwide market for Metal Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 8570 million US$ in 2024, from 6730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.