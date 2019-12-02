 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Metal Powder Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Metal Powder

GlobalMetal Powder Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Metal Powder Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Metal Powder Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13876525   

Metal Powder Market Manufactures:

  • Hoganas
  • GKN Hoeganaes
  • QMP
  • Laiwu Iron & Steel
  • JFE
  • Jiande Yitong
  • WISCO PM
  • Alcoa
  • Shandong Xinfa
  • Hunan Jiweixin
  • GGP Metalpowder
  • SCM Metal Products
  • Chongqing HuaHao
  • Vale
  • Jien Nickel
  • Xiamen Tungsten
  • Daido
  • Ametek
  • BASF
  • Sandvik AB
  • Carpenter Technology
  • Kennametal

  • Metal Powder Market Types:

  • Iron and Steel
  • Aluminum
  • Copper
  • Nickel
  • Others

    Metal Powder Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Consumer Goods
  • Machinery
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • As for the global metal powder industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The top three manufacturers have 30.92% revenue market share in 2016. The Sweden giant Hoganas, which has 13.92% market share in 2016, is the leader in the metal powder industry. The manufacturers following Hoganas are Alcoa and Vale, which respectively has 11.25% and 5.75% market share globally.
  • The global production volume of metal powder products rises up from 1532 k MT in 2012 to 2013 k MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 7%. At the same time, the revenue of world metal powder sales market has a rising from 5378 million dollars to 6454 million dollars from 2012 to 2016. The reason causes this increase is the rising demand for the metal powder products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.
  • The worldwide market for Metal Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 8570 million US$ in 2024, from 6730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Metal Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13876525

    The objectives of Metal Powder Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Metal Powder Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Metal Powder manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Metal Powder market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 136

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13876525  

    1 Metal Powder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Metal Powder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Metal Powder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Metal Powder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Metal Powder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Metal Powder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Metal Powder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Metal Powder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Metal Powder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Metal Powder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

     

    Our other Reports:

    Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

    N-propanol Market 2019 â Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

    Organic Phosphate Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

    Global Extruderss Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.