Metal Products Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About of Metal Products:

Metal Products, also called hardware products, which mainly include: fasteners, building materials, hand tools, power tools, keys, locks, hinges, chains, plumbing supplies, electrical supplies, cleaning products, etc.

Metal Products Market Manufactures:

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

KIN LONG Company

ITW

Gem-Year

Shanghai PMC

ASSA ABLOY Group

Makita Corporation

WÃ¼rth

Sata

ARCHIE

Boltun

Jiu Xin Machinery Tools

Great Wall Precision Industrial

Snap-On

Seagull

Qingdao Lip Hing Yeungs Window & Door

Dongcheng M&E Tools

Shanghai Jetech Tool

Hongbao Hardware

Tajima

Positec Group

KEN Holding

Gedore

Major Classification:

Hardware

Tool

Fastener Major Applications:

Construction

Bathroom

Daily Use

Automotive

Manufacture

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The China metal products market is expected to reach USD 86836.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 6.33% from USD 53144.60 million in 2017. The metal products market is very Fragmented market; key players includes Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, KIN LONG Company, ITW, Gem-Year, Shanghai PMC, ASSA ABLOY Group, Makita Corporation, WÃ¼rth, Sata, ARCHIE, Boltun, Jiu Xin Machinery Tools, Great Wall Precision Industrial, Snap-On, Seagull, Qingdao Lip Hing Yeungs Window & Door, Dongcheng M&E Tools, Shanghai Jetech Tool, Hongbao Hardware, Tajima, Positec Group, KEN Holding, Gedore the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 6% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and USA.

The worldwide market for Metal Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.