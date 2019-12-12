Metal Products Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Metal Products:

Metal Products, also called hardware products, which mainly include: fasteners, building materials, hand tools, power tools, keys, locks, hinges, chains, plumbing supplies, electrical supplies, cleaning products, etc.

Metal Products Market Manufactures:

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

KIN LONG Company

ITW

Gem-Year

Shanghai PMC

ASSA ABLOY Group

Makita Corporation

WÃ¼rth

Sata

ARCHIE

Boltun

Jiu Xin Machinery Tools

Great Wall Precision Industrial

Snap-On

Seagull

Qingdao Lip Hing Yeungs Window & Door

Dongcheng M&E Tools

Shanghai Jetech Tool

Hongbao Hardware

Tajima

Positec Group

KEN Holding

Gedore

Hardware

Tool

Fastener Metal Products Market Applications:

Construction

Bathroom

Daily Use

Automotive

Manufacture

The China metal products market is expected to reach USD 86836.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 6.33% from USD 53144.60 million in 2017. The metal products market is very Fragmented market; key players includes Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, KIN LONG Company, ITW, Gem-Year, Shanghai PMC, ASSA ABLOY Group, Makita Corporation, WÃ¼rth, Sata, ARCHIE, Boltun, Jiu Xin Machinery Tools, Great Wall Precision Industrial, Snap-On, Seagull, Qingdao Lip Hing Yeungs Window & Door, Dongcheng M&E Tools, Shanghai Jetech Tool, Hongbao Hardware, Tajima, Positec Group, KEN Holding, Gedore the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 6% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and USA.

The worldwide market for Metal Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.