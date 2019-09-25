 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Metal Screw Closures Market 2019-2024 includes Manufactures, Growth, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on September 25, 2019

Metal Screw Closures

Global “Metal Screw Closures Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Metal Screw Closures industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Metal Screw Closures market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Metal Screw Closures:

Screw closures are most prominent type of caps & closures used in the beverage industry. The hassle-free opening and closing, along with the improved security to prevent product wastage makes them ideal for use in the food & beverage industry.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Metal Screw Closures capacity, production, value, price and market share of Metal Screw Closures in global market.

Metal Screw Closures Market Manufactures:

  • Amcor
  • RPC Group
  • Berry Global
  • Closure Systems International
  • Aptar Group
  • Silgan Plastics
  • CL Smith
  • O. Berk
  • Alpha Packaging
  • Bericap GmbH
  • Weener Plastics Group
  • Blackhawk Molding
  • Georg MENSHEN GmbH
  • Mold-Rite Plastics
  • Comar

    Metal Screw Closures Market Types:

  • 18 mm – 33 mm Diameter
  • 36 mm – 53 mm Diameter
  • 63 mm – 100 mm Diameter
  • Above 100 mm Diameter

    Metal Screw Closures Market Applications:

  • Beverages
  • Food
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Household
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Metal Screw Closures capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Metal Screw Closures manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The worldwide market for Metal Screw Closures is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.
  • This report focuses on the Metal Screw Closures in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

    TOC of Metal Screw Closures Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Metal Screw Closures Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Production

    2.2 Metal Screw Closures Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Metal Screw Closures Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Revenue by Type

    6.3 Metal Screw Closures Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Metal Screw Closures

    8.3 Metal Screw Closures Product Description

    Continued..

