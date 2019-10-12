 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Metal Working Fluids Market Report 2024 | Key Players, Economic Estimates, SWOT Analysis, Key Statistics and Projections

By Joann Wilson on October 12, 2019

Metal

Global Metal Working Fluids Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Metal Working Fluids Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Metal Working Fluids industry. Metal Working Fluids Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Metalworking fluids (MWFs) are used to reduce heat and friction and to remove metal particles in industrial machining and grinding operations. There are numerous formulations, ranging from Removal fluids (such as petroleum oils) to water-based fluids, which include Treating fluids and semisynthetic/Protecting fluids. MWFs may be complex mixtures of oils, emulsifiers, anti-weld agents, corrosion inhibitors, extreme pressure additives, buffers (alkaline reserve), biocides, and other additives. In use, the fluid complexity is compounded by contamination with substances from the manufacturing process (such as tramp oils, hydraulic fluids, and particulate matter from grinding and machining operations).

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Metal Working Fluids market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Houghton
  • BP
  • Quaker
  • FUCHS
  • Yushiro Chemical and many more

    Scope of Metal Working Fluids Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of metal working fluids developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Metal Working Fluids is nearly 8301 M USD; the actual sales volume is about 2671 K MT.
  • The global average price of metal working fluids is in the decreasing trend, from 3250 USD/ MT in 2012 to 3108 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of metal working fluids includes removal fluids, treating fluids, Metal Forming Fluids and protecting fluids. The proportion of removal fluids in 2016 is about 50.20%, and the proportion of metal treating fluids in 2016 is about 29.26%.
  • Metal working fluids are application in automotive, general and other industry. The most proportion of metal working fluids is used in general industry stood at 51.21% in 2016, compare to 34.81% in automotive industry.
  • Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.04% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.88%. United States market was USD 2.03 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant rise on account of high consumption of the product in the automobile sector in the U.S. Robust manufacturing base of automobile industry coupled with growing demand in Germany, and Russia is expected to augment demand in Europe over the forecast period.
  • Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the metal working fluids industry will be more and more popular in the future.The worldwide market for Metal Working Fluids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 3130 million US$ in 2024, from 2730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Metal Working Fluids Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Metal Working Fluids Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Metal Removal Fluids
  • Metal Treating Fluids
  • Metal Forming Fluids
  • Metal Protecting Fluids

    Metal Working Fluids Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Automotive Industry
  • General Industry
  • Others

    Metal Working Fluids Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Metal Working Fluids market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

