Metallurgical Coke Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Regions and Applications in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industries

About of Metallurgical Coke:

Metallurgical coke is made by destructive distillation of a blend of selected Bituminous coals (called Coking coal or Metallurgical coal) in special high temperature ovens in the absence of oxygen until a greater part of the volatile matter is driven off. The resulting product, COKE, consists principally of Carbon.

Metallurgical Coke Market Manufactures:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Tata Steel

SunCoke Energy

JSW Group

United States Steel

BlueScope

ABC Coke

Gujarat NRE Coke

Hickman

Williams & Company

Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company

Haldia Coke

Baosteel

Ansteel

Wisco

Risun

Sunlight Coking

Taiyuan Coal Gasfication

Shanxi Coking Coal

Lubao-Group

Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black Major Classification:

Blast Furnace Coke

Nut Coke

Buckwheat Coke

Coke Breeze

Coke Dust Major Applications:

Steel

Foundry Industry

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Metallurgical Coke industry is held by China, India and Japanese companies. China became the biggest producer and exporter of metallurgical coke many years ago. China has the worlds largest steel output. As a result, China has become the worlds largest consumer

China has the worlds largest metallurgical coke production capacity, also the most manufacturers, industry concentration is very low. Because the downstream customers are relatively single, mostly for contract manufacturing. The scale of independent coking manufacturers is very small; their production capacity is usually below 2 million tons. Therefore, the production capacity utilization rate is very low, and the profits of enterprises are at a very low level for a long time

ArcelorMittal and Baosteel are the world leader of the Metallurgical Coke industry. They are also the worlds largest consumers

However, as the global demand for metallurgical coke is declining, which indirectly results in the price of metallurgical coke dropping. Especially in 2015, it mainly affected by the declining downstream steel industry market. Manufacturers have long been in a negative profit position. However, with the 2017 steel market picking-up. The increase in downstream demand led to a rebound in market prices.

As the steel industry in China reshuffled, excess capacity was continuously removed. The overall operating rate has been improved. We estimate that Metallurgical Coke consumption will continues to increase at a rate of 1.71% in the following 6 years.

The worldwide market for Metallurgical Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.