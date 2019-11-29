 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Metallurgical Coke Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Regions and Applications in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industries

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Metallurgical Coke

Global “Metallurgical Coke Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Metallurgical Coke Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Metallurgical Coke:

Metallurgical coke is made by destructive distillation of a blend of selected Bituminous coals (called Coking coal or Metallurgical coal) in special high temperature ovens in the absence of oxygen until a greater part of the volatile matter is driven off. The resulting product, COKE, consists principally of Carbon.

Metallurgical Coke Market Manufactures: 

  • ArcelorMittal
  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
  • POSCO
  • Tata Steel
  • SunCoke Energy
  • JSW Group
  • United States Steel
  • BlueScope
  • ABC Coke
  • Gujarat NRE Coke
  • Hickman
  • Williams & Company
  • Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company
  • Haldia Coke
  • Baosteel
  • Ansteel
  • Wisco
  • Risun
  • Sunlight Coking
  • Taiyuan Coal Gasfication
  • Shanxi Coking Coal
  • Lubao-Group
  • Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black

    Major Classification:

  • Blast Furnace Coke
  • Nut Coke
  • Buckwheat Coke
  • Coke Breeze
  • Coke Dust

    Major Applications:

  • Steel
  • Foundry Industry
  • Other

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The Metallurgical Coke industry is held by China, India and Japanese companies. China became the biggest producer and exporter of metallurgical coke many years ago. China has the worlds largest steel output. As a result, China has become the worlds largest consumer
  • China has the worlds largest metallurgical coke production capacity, also the most manufacturers, industry concentration is very low. Because the downstream customers are relatively single, mostly for contract manufacturing. The scale of independent coking manufacturers is very small; their production capacity is usually below 2 million tons. Therefore, the production capacity utilization rate is very low, and the profits of enterprises are at a very low level for a long time
  • ArcelorMittal and Baosteel are the world leader of the Metallurgical Coke industry. They are also the worlds largest consumers
  • However, as the global demand for metallurgical coke is declining, which indirectly results in the price of metallurgical coke dropping. Especially in 2015, it mainly affected by the declining downstream steel industry market. Manufacturers have long been in a negative profit position. However, with the 2017 steel market picking-up. The increase in downstream demand led to a rebound in market prices.
  • As the steel industry in China reshuffled, excess capacity was continuously removed. The overall operating rate has been improved. We estimate that Metallurgical Coke consumption will continues to increase at a rate of 1.71% in the following 6 years.
  • The worldwide market for Metallurgical Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Metallurgical Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Metallurgical Coke product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metallurgical Coke, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metallurgical Coke in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Metallurgical Coke competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Metallurgical Coke breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Metallurgical Coke market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metallurgical Coke sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 138

