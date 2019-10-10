Metering Pumps Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Metering Pumps market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Metering Pumps market.

About Metering Pumps Market:

A metering pump moves a precise volume of liquid in a specified time period providing an accurate volumetric flow rate.

Rising use of metering pumps in the water treatment industry has led to an increased demand for metering pumps, globally. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for metering pumps, followed by Europe. China accounted for the largest share in Asia-Pacific till 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing market for metering pumps during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Metering Pumps is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metering Pumps. Global Metering Pumps Market Covers the Manufacturers:

IDEX Corporation

Lewa GmbH

McFarland Pumps

Milton Roy

Prominent

Seko

Welore Engineering

Seepex GmbH

SPX FLOW

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Metering Pumps:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Metering Pumps Market Report Segment by Types:

Diaphragm Metering Pump

Plunger/Piston Metering Pump

Others

Metering Pumps Market Report Segmented by Application:

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Metering Pumps in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

