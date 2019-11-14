Metformin Hydrochloride Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

Global “Metformin Hydrochloride Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Metformin Hydrochloride in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Metformin Hydrochloride Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bristol-Mayers Squibb

Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical

Harman Finochem

Vistin Pharma

CR Double-Crane

Keyuan Pharmaceutical

FARMHISPANIA GROUP

Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical

Merck Sante

Aarti Drugs

TEVA

Taj API

The report provides a basic overview of the Metformin Hydrochloride industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Metformin Hydrochloride Market Types:

Metformin HCL

Metformin DC

Others Metformin Hydrochloride Market Applications:

Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Metformin Hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride drugs. Metformin Hydrochloride finished product is an oral antihyperglycemic drug used in the management of type 2-diabetes. With the accelerated pace of life and increasing aging population, global morbidity and mortality of diabetes disease increased year by year. Metformin hydrochloride is an efficient solution to the diseases. With increasing downstream demand, global Metformin hydrochloride API production also increased from 20267 MT in 2011 to 30374 MT in 2015, with CAGR of 10.64%.

Raw materials of Metformin hydrochloride are mainly hydrochloric acid and dimethylamine etc. The raw materials are common and the price is relative steady in the past few years. For the API product, there are many manufacturers in China, such as Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical, CR Double-Crane, Keyuan Pharmaceutical and Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical. Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical is also a global leader in this industry. In 2015, Metformin hydrochloride production value of Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical was about 18.0 Million USD.

The worldwide market for Metformin Hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.