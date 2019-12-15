Methanesulfonic Acid Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

About Methanesulfonic Acid:

Methanesulfonic acid (MSA), the simplest alkanesulfonic acid, is a hygroscopic colorless liquid or white solid, depending on whether the ambient temperature is greater or less than 20 ÂºC. It is very soluble in water and oxygenated solvents, but sparingly soluble in most hydrocarbons. In aqueous solution, it is a strong acid (completely ionized).

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Methanesulfonic Acid Market Applications:

Electroplating

Medicine

Organic Synthesis

Methanesulfonic acid has two types, such as industrial grade (methanesulfonic acid 70%) and pharmaceutical grade (methanesulfonic acid 99%). Methanesulfonic acid 70% is mainly used in electroplating industry and methanesulfonic acid 99% is used in medicine. In 2016, global industrial grade methanesulfonic acid production took about 87.07%.

There are many manufacture methods in producing methanesulfonic acid. BASFâs technology is global leading and suitable for production of pharmaceutical grade methanesulfonic acid. Because of the patent protection, other companies canât share this method.

Nowadays, global methanesulfonic acid production areas are mainly in Europe, USA and China. In 2016, Europe methanesulfonic acid production took about 62.86% with 56052 MT and it is the largest production region.

Global major manufacturers are BASF, Arkema Group, Oxon Italia and other small companies in China. BASF is a global leader company in this field. Also, manufacturers in China mostly produce industrial grade methanesulfonic acid. High-end products are concentrated in abroad.

Global methanesulfonic acid production increased from 75796 MT in 2012 to 89166 MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 5.20% from 2012 to 2016. Price of methanesulfonic acid is varied from 2277 USD/MT in 2012 to 2216 USD/MT in 2016.

Due to the increasing demand for methanesulfonic acid, global methanesulfonic acid production will increase to 109263 MT by 2023. Currently, China methanesulfonic acid price increase in 2017 because of environmental pressure.

The worldwide market for Methanesulfonic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.