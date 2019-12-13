Methotrexate Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

About Methotrexate:

Methotrexate is kwon as Amethopterin, Methotrexate Sodium, and MTX. It is a yellow or orange, crystalline powder, and made into methotrexate tablets and methotrexate for injection.Methotrexate is used to treat certain types of cancer or to control severe psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis. It may also be used to control juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

Top Key Players of Methotrexate Market:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Qualitestrx(DAVA Pharmaceuticals)

Pfizer (Hospira)

Roxane Laboratories

Sine

Maoxiang

LingNan Pharmaceutical

Powerdone

Major Types covered in the Methotrexate Market report are:

Methotrexate for Injection

Methotrexate Tablets Major Applications covered in the Methotrexate Market report are:

Used for Cancers

Used for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Used for Other Diseases Scope of Methotrexate Market:

The technical barriers of methotrexate are not high, and the methotrexate enterprise concentrate in China, USA, Australia, and the relative large companies include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Qualitestrx (DAVA Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer (Hospira), Roxane Laboratories, Sine, Maoxiang, LingNan Pharmaceutical and others.

Methotrexate is a drug used to treat several forms of cancer as well as some autoimmune system diseases. In 2014, methotrexate for breast, head and neck, lung, stomach, and esophagus cancers occupies more than 70% share of total amount. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity, the increased consumption is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Methotrexate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Methotrexate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.