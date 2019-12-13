 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Methotrexate Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Methotrexate

GlobalMethotrexate Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Methotrexate market size.

About Methotrexate:

Methotrexate is kwon as Amethopterin, Methotrexate Sodium, and MTX. It is a yellow or orange, crystalline powder, and made into methotrexate tablets and methotrexate for injection.Methotrexate is used to treat certain types of cancer or to control severe psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis. It may also be used to control juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

Top Key Players of Methotrexate Market:

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
  • Qualitestrx(DAVA Pharmaceuticals)
  • Pfizer (Hospira)
  • Roxane Laboratories
  • Sine
  • Maoxiang
  • LingNan Pharmaceutical
  • Powerdone
  • Huiyu

    Major Types covered in the Methotrexate Market report are:

  • Methotrexate for Injection
  • Methotrexate Tablets

    Major Applications covered in the Methotrexate Market report are:

  • Used for Cancers
  • Used for Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Used for Other Diseases

    Scope of Methotrexate Market:

  • The technical barriers of methotrexate are not high, and the methotrexate enterprise concentrate in China, USA, Australia, and the relative large companies include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Qualitestrx (DAVA Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer (Hospira), Roxane Laboratories, Sine, Maoxiang, LingNan Pharmaceutical and others.
  • Methotrexate is a drug used to treat several forms of cancer as well as some autoimmune system diseases. In 2014, methotrexate for breast, head and neck, lung, stomach, and esophagus cancers occupies more than 70% share of total amount. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity, the increased consumption is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Methotrexate industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The worldwide market for Methotrexate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Methotrexate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Methotrexate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Methotrexate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Methotrexate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Methotrexate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Methotrexate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Methotrexate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Methotrexate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

