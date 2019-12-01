 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Methoxyfenozide Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Methoxyfenozide

GlobalMethoxyfenozide Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Methoxyfenozide market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Methoxyfenozide Market:

  • BASF
  • Dow AgroScience
  • Kenvos
  • Syngenta
  • FMC
  • Shandong Weifang Rainbow
  • Kumiai Chemical

    About Methoxyfenozide Market:

  • Methoxyhydrazide is a new specific benzoyl hydrazide insecticide for insect growth regulation.
  • Methoxyhydrazide is mainly used in vegetables and farmland to control lepidopteran pests on vegetables (melons and fruit), apples, corn, cotton, grapes, kiwi, walnuts, flowers, beets, tea and field crops (rice, sorghum and soybean).Â Especially for larvae and eggs.Â It is safe to beneficial insects and mites, and has the activity of contact and root absorption.Â Be environmentally friendly.
  • Global Methoxyfenozide market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Methoxyfenozide.

    To end with, in Methoxyfenozide Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Methoxyfenozide report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Global Methoxyfenozide Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Active Ingredient Content 97.6%
  • Active Ingredient Content 24%

    Global Methoxyfenozide Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Vegetables Insect-Resistant
  • Fruit Insect-Resistant

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Methoxyfenozide in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

