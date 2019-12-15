 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Methyl Acetate Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Methyl Acetate

GlobalMethyl Acetate Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Methyl Acetate Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Methyl Acetate Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Methyl Acetate globally.

About Methyl Acetate:

Propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate (PGMEA/PMA), also known as propylene glycol methyl ether acetate, is a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a special odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. It is mainly used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, textile dyes, and textile oil. The electronic grade, which is further purified, can be used as the photoresist solvent and cleaning agent in the production of semiconductor and liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42Â°C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

Methyl Acetate Market Manufactures:

  • Dow
  • Shell Chemicals
  • LyondellBasell
  • Eastman Chemical
  • KH Neochem Co.
  • Ltd
  • ShinkoÂ OrganicÂ Chemical
  • Dynamic INTL
  • Jiangsu Hualun
  • Baichuan Stock
  • Yida
  • Ruijia Chemistry

    Methyl Acetate Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Methyl Acetate Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Methyl Acetate Market Types:

  • Purity(GC)%â¥Â 99.5%
  • Purity(GC)%â¥Â 99.9%

    Methyl Acetate Market Applications:

  • ProductionÂ Solvents
  • CleaningÂ Solvents

    The Report provides in depth research of the Methyl Acetate Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Methyl Acetate Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Methyl Acetate Market Report:

  • Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials production market is relatively concentrated. Europe is the Major Production area as well as the leading consumption market. However, small players in other areas like China and Japan are growing fast in recent years, and they are seeing to keep the growing trend in the next forecast decade.
  • Global total consumption volume has reached 43.2 K MT in 2016, with CAGR of 9.42% in 2012-2017, market revenue was forecasted to reach 163.97 Million USD in 2022, with CAGR of 7.76% in 2012-2022. Europe, USA, Korea and Taiwan are the biggest consumption areas, Europe dominated over 30% of total electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market.
  • 3. Raw material cost is the biggest cost section for electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate manufacturing. Propylene glycol methyl ether (PM solvent), the main direct upstream material, are mostly supplied by PGMEA producer themselves. Dow, Shell Chemicals, LyondellBasell and Eastman Chemical are the leading players in global market, Dynamic Tianyin, Jiangsu Hualun, Baichuan Stock, Yida and Ruijia Chemistry are key players in China production market.
  • Price of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials fluctuated obviously in 2013-2016, due to the upward trend of PM solvent, the PGMEA price is forecasted to keep a growing trend in next few years.
  • The end-use market for electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate is huge, manufacturing process and technologies are still improving. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve.
  • On the whole market overview, this is a market with intense competition and lots of customersï¼ small players without enough financial and technology support should take cautious entering this market.
  • The worldwide market for Methyl Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Methyl Acetate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 122   

