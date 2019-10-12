Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market Report Lists the Leading Competitors and Provides the Insights Strategic Industry Analysis

The report shows positive growth in “Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13761625

Methyl anthranilate, also known as MA, methyl 2-aminobenzoate, or carbomethoxyaniline, is an ester of anthranilic acid. Its chemical formula is C8H9NO2. It has a fruity grape smell, and one of its key uses is as a flavoring agent.

Some top manufacturers in Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market: –

Ambernath Organics

Anshul Specialty Molecules

Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical

JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing

Hubei Newscien Bioscientific, and many more Scope of the Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Report:

Methyl anthranilate, also known as MA, methyl 2-aminobenzoate, or carbomethoxyaniline, is an ester of anthranilic acid. Its chemical formula is C8H9NO2. It has a fruity grape smell, and one of its key uses is as a flavoring agent. In 2017, flavor and fragrance industry consumed methyl anthranilate is about 3303 MT, which took a share of 68.83%. Besides, methyl anthranilate is also used in pharmaceutical industry.

Currently, methyl anthranilate is mainly produced in India and China. Global major suppliers include Ambernath Organics, Anshul Specialty Molecules, Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical, JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing and Hubei Newscien Bioscientific etc. Ambernath Organics is the leader in this market, which sold 1625 MT in 2017, accounting for 33.86% globally.

The worldwide market for Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 32 million US$ in 2024, from 27 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

This report focuses on the Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Methyl Anthranilate ?99%

Methyl Anthranilate ?99% Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry