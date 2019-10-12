 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market Report Lists the Leading Competitors and Provides the Insights Strategic Industry Analysis

By Joann Wilson on October 12, 2019

Methyl

The report shows positive growth in “Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Methyl anthranilate, also known as MA, methyl 2-aminobenzoate, or carbomethoxyaniline, is an ester of anthranilic acid. Its chemical formula is C8H9NO2. It has a fruity grape smell, and one of its key uses is as a flavoring agent.

Some top manufacturers in Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market: –

  • Ambernath Organics
  • Anshul Specialty Molecules
  • Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical
  • JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing
  • Hubei Newscien Bioscientific, and many more

    Scope of the Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Report:

  • Methyl anthranilate, also known as MA, methyl 2-aminobenzoate, or carbomethoxyaniline, is an ester of anthranilic acid. Its chemical formula is C8H9NO2. It has a fruity grape smell, and one of its key uses is as a flavoring agent. In 2017, flavor and fragrance industry consumed methyl anthranilate is about 3303 MT, which took a share of 68.83%. Besides, methyl anthranilate is also used in pharmaceutical industry.
  • Currently, methyl anthranilate is mainly produced in India and China. Global major suppliers include Ambernath Organics, Anshul Specialty Molecules, Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical, JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing and Hubei Newscien Bioscientific etc. Ambernath Organics is the leader in this market, which sold 1625 MT in 2017, accounting for 33.86% globally.
  • The worldwide market for Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 32 million US$ in 2024, from 27 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.
  • This report focuses on the Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Methyl Anthranilate ?99%
  • Methyl Anthranilate ?99%

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Flavor and Fragrance Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Other

    Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3), with sales, revenue, and price of Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3), in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) market players.

