Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK):

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK), also called 2-Butanone, is a colorless fairly volatile liquid with a pleasant pungent odor, C4H8O. The primary use of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) is as a solvent in processes involving gums, resins, cellulose acetate, and cellulose nitrate. Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is also used in the synthetic rubber industry, in the production of paraffin wax, and in household products such as lacquer and varnishes, paint remover, and glues.

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Manufactures:

ExxonMobil

Maruzen Petrochemical

Tonen

Shell

Sasol

SK Group

Celanese

Oxiteno

Idemitsu Kosan

Petro Brazi

QiXiang TengDA

TASCO

Lanzhou Petrochemical

Fushun Petrochemical

Tianli High-Tech

Lee Chang Yung Chemical

General Grade

Ammonia Ester Grade

Other Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Applications:

Coatings

Adhesives

Inks

Chemical Intermediates

Lubricants

Other

Major manufacturers of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) are mainly in US, EU, Japan and China. The main production is gradually shifted to China.

There are less than 10 large manufacturers all over the world and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) is produced industrially in large quantities. However, methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) business may not expanse because of the effect of raw material cost and technology.

Since the earthquake of Japan and the unexpected stop of Shell methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) equipment, China is becoming a driver of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market in international trade.

