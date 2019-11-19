Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) Market 2019: Size, Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2024

Geographically, Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) Market Repot:

UBE Industries

Capro Co.

AdvanSix

Hubei Xian Lin Chemical

Zhejiang Sainon Chemical

Jiangshan Taige Chemical

Zhejiang JinHua New Materials

Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical

Zhejiang Dayixin Chemical

Jiangxi Shanrao Sunny About Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7): Methylethyl ketone oxime is the organic compound with the formula C2H5C(NOH)CH3. Methyl ethyl ketoxime (MEKO) is a high-efficiency anti-skinning agent used for air-drying paints, inks and coatings. It is also used to improve the shelf life of silicone adhesives and sealants, and the functionality of polyurethane coatings. It is also widely used as an isocyanate-blocking agent in priming automobiles (electrodeposition coating) for paint jobs and as a curing agent for silicon rubber due to its outstanding water and heat resistance. Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) Industry report begins with a basic Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) Market Types:

MEKO â¥99.5%

MEKO â¥99.7%

MEKO â¥99.9%

Others Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) Market Applications:

Coatings & Paints

Inks & Graphic Arts

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

The worldwide market for Methyl Ethyl Ketoxime (MEKO) (CAS 96-29-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.