Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

GlobalMethyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market size.

About Methyl Methacrylate (MMA):

Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an unsaturated ester, with the chemical formula C5H8O2. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an organic compound that is used principally to manufacture acrylic sheet, moulding/ extrusion compounds, surface coating, PVC impact modifier, etc.

Top Key Players of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market:

  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Evonik
  • Dow
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • LG MMA
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Arkema
  • Kuraray
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
  • BASF
  • Formosa Plastics
  • Jilin Petrochemical
  • Longxin Chemical
  • Shandong Hongxu

    Major Types covered in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market report are:

  • ACH Method
  • Isobutylene Method
  • Ethylene Method

    Major Applications covered in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market report are:

  • Polymethyl Methacrylate
  • Plastic Additive
  • Surface Coating
  • Others

    Scope of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and Asia are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 11200 million US$ in 2024, from 9340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Report pages: 122

    1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

