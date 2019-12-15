Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market size.

About Methyl Methacrylate (MMA):

Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an unsaturated ester, with the chemical formula C5H8O2. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an organic compound that is used principally to manufacture acrylic sheet, moulding/ extrusion compounds, surface coating, PVC impact modifier, etc.

Top Key Players of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Asahi Kasei

Arkema

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

BASF

Formosa Plastics

Jilin Petrochemical

Longxin Chemical

ACH Method

ACH Method

Isobutylene Method

Ethylene Method Major Applications covered in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market report are:

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Plastic Additive

Surface Coating

Others Scope of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and Asia are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 11200 million US$ in 2024, from 9340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.