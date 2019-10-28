Methyl Orthoformate Market Analysis, Size, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2019

This report studies the Methyl Orthoformate market, Methyl Orthoformate is same as Trimethoxymethane and CAS Number is 149-73-5, Trimethyl orthoformate is the simplest orthoester. It is a reagent used in organic synthesis for the introduction of a protecting group for aldehydes. The product of reaction of an aldehyde with trimethyl orthoformate is an acetal. In general cases, these acetals can be deprotected back to the aldehyde by using hydrochloric acid. The industrial synthesis of this chemical is from hydrogen cyanide and methanol.

The Methyl Orthoformate industry concentration is very high; there are several manufacturers in the world, and located in France and China. This report not included the product that the produced for own use.

Shandong Sinobioway is the No.1 players, it takes about 1/3 of the global market production, but its key raw material, hydrocyanic acid, is coming from the Qilu Petrochemical Company, thus it is condition by the raw material very strongly.

In the applications like pharmaceutical industry, the applications made by the hydrocyanic acid method all can be replaced by the product of metal sodium method. This make the metal sodium method product more used in pharmaceutical industry, and the hydrocyanic acid method product are used in pesticides more.

The worldwide market for Methyl Orthoformate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.