Methylcyclohexane is an organic compound with the molecular formula is CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colourless liquid with a faint odor. Methylcyclohexane is used in a rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, etc.

The key raw material is methylbenzene and thus the fluctuation of the methylbenzene market would lead to the change of the methylcyclohexane price. The process is relatively easy, methylbenzene reacts with H2 to make methylcyclohexane, then through washing, drying and distilling to get more pure product.

The demand of the methylcyclohexane is relatively small, the main application is in the Rubber and pharmaceuticals industry. Because there are some substitutions which can total replace it and the profit is not high, the production in the world is limited and even some companies begin to stop producing it.

In the world the production is mainly concentrated in Asia, especially in China and South Korea. In 2017 China and South Korea take 46.48% and 34.27% of the global production, compared to 4.30% and 11.34% in USA and Europe. At the same time, China and South Korea are also the main consumption countries in the world, the total share of Asia-Pacific reaches to about 69.14%. This can indicate that export is small and most products are consumed in manufacturing countries themselves.

Chevron Philips Chemical

Total

Huntsman

Maruzen Petrochemical

SK

TASCO

Jiangsu Yangnong

Changde Chemical

Baling Huaxing Methylcyclohexane Market by Types

Purity: ?99%

Purity: 98%-99% Methylcyclohexane Market by Applications

Rubber

Coating

Organic Synthesis

Chromatographic Analysis