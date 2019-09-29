The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Methylcyclohexane Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Methylcyclohexane Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Methylcyclohexane is an organic compound with the molecular formula is CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colourless liquid with a faint odor. Methylcyclohexane is used in a rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, etc.
The key raw material is methylbenzene and thus the fluctuation of the methylbenzene market would lead to the change of the methylcyclohexane price. The process is relatively easy, methylbenzene reacts with H2 to make methylcyclohexane, then through washing, drying and distilling to get more pure product.
The demand of the methylcyclohexane is relatively small, the main application is in the Rubber and pharmaceuticals industry. Because there are some substitutions which can total replace it and the profit is not high, the production in the world is limited and even some companies begin to stop producing it.
In the world the production is mainly concentrated in Asia, especially in China and South Korea. In 2017 China and South Korea take 46.48% and 34.27% of the global production, compared to 4.30% and 11.34% in USA and Europe. At the same time, China and South Korea are also the main consumption countries in the world, the total share of Asia-Pacific reaches to about 69.14%. This can indicate that export is small and most products are consumed in manufacturing countries themselves.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
Research objectives
To study and analyse the global Methylcyclohexane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Methylcyclohexane market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Methylcyclohexane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Methylcyclohexane with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Methylcyclohexane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
