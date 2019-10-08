Methylcyclohexane Market Report 2019: Drivers and Opportunities by Region and Forecast

Methylcyclohexane is an organic compound with the molecular formula is CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colourless liquid with a faint odor. Methylcyclohexane is used in a rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, etc.

The key raw material is methylbenzene and thus the fluctuation of the methylbenzene market would lead to the change of the methylcyclohexane price. The process is relatively easy, methylbenzene reacts with H2 to make methylcyclohexane, then through washing, drying and distilling to get more pure product.

The demand of the methylcyclohexane is relatively small, the main application is in the Rubber and pharmaceuticals industry. Because there are some substitutions which can total replace it and the profit is not high, the production in the world is limited and even some companies begin to stop producing it.

In the world the production is mainly concentrated in Asia, especially in China and South Korea. In 2017 China and South Korea take 46.48% and 34.27% of the global production, compared to 4.30% and 11.34% in USA and Europe. At the same time, China and South Korea are also the main consumption countries in the world, the total share of Asia-Pacific reaches to about 69.14%. This can indicate that export is small and most products are consumed in manufacturing countries themselves.

The worldwide market for Methylcyclohexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 83 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13997175 Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Methylcyclohexane Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

