Methylcyclohexane Market Report 2019: Drivers and Opportunities by Region and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Methylcyclohexane

Global Methylcyclohexane Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Methylcyclohexane Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Methylcyclohexane industry. Methylcyclohexane Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Methylcyclohexane is an organic compound with the molecular formula is CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colourless liquid with a faint odor. Methylcyclohexane is used in a rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, etc.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Methylcyclohexane market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Chevron Philips Chemical
  • Total
  • Huntsman
  • Maruzen Petrochemical
  • SK and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The key raw material is methylbenzene and thus the fluctuation of the methylbenzene market would lead to the change of the methylcyclohexane price. The process is relatively easy, methylbenzene reacts with H2 to make methylcyclohexane, then through washing, drying and distilling to get more pure product.
  • The demand of the methylcyclohexane is relatively small, the main application is in the Rubber and pharmaceuticals industry. Because there are some substitutions which can total replace it and the profit is not high, the production in the world is limited and even some companies begin to stop producing it.
  • In the world the production is mainly concentrated in Asia, especially in China and South Korea. In 2017 China and South Korea take 46.48% and 34.27% of the global production, compared to 4.30% and 11.34% in USA and Europe. At the same time, China and South Korea are also the main consumption countries in the world, the total share of Asia-Pacific reaches to about 69.14%. This can indicate that export is small and most products are consumed in manufacturing countries themselves.
  • The worldwide market for Methylcyclohexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 83 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Methylcyclohexane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Methylcyclohexane Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Purity: ?99%
  • Purity: 98%-99%

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Rubber
  • Coating
  • Organic Synthesis
  • Chromatographic Analysis
  • Others

    Methylcyclohexane Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Methylcyclohexane market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Methylcyclohexane Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Methylcyclohexane Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Methylcyclohexane Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Methylcyclohexane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Methylcyclohexane Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Methylcyclohexane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Methylcyclohexane Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Methylcyclohexane Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Methylcyclohexane Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Methylcyclohexane Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Methylcyclohexane Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

