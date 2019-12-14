Metronidazole Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Metronidazole Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Metronidazole is an antibiotic and antiprotozoal medication, with the chemical formula C6H9N3O3 of can be used either alone or with other antibiotics to treat pelvic inflammatory disease, endocarditis, and bacterial vaginosis among others. Metronidazole is white crystalline powder, which can also be called as Fragyl Orvagil, Trichazol, Metronid, etc.

Hongyuan Pharmaceutical

Yinhe Aarti Pharmaceutical

Saikang Pharmaceutical

Zhongan Pharmaceutical

Wuyao Pharmaceutical

Yichang Changjiang Pharmaceutical

Tongji Pharmaceutical

Hongda Pharmaceutical

Topsun Pharmaceutical

Unichem Laboratories

CordenPharma Farchemia

API Polpharma

Manav Drugs

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Aarti Drugs

Major Types covered in the Metronidazole Market report are:

Glyoxal Process

Ethidene Diamine Process

Metronidazole Tablets

Metronidazole Capsule

Metronidazole Injection

The metronidazole industry concentration is not high. In the world wide, China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry and the giant manufactures mainly focus in Hubei provinceï¼such as Hongyuan and Yinhe. With the future capacity growth, China metronidazole production is in the rising trend.

With the raw material changes, the global metronidazole average price is in the decline trend. The global metronidazole production shows an increasing trend.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of the metronidazole industry. In two years, with the development of the metronidazole industry, waste water has become a serious source of pollution. Therefore some companies mainly pay attention to improving technology process, in order to form circular production and reduce costs.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies.

The worldwide market for Metronidazole is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.