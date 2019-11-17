MI Neurosurgery Devices Market 2019-Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2024

“MI Neurosurgery Devices Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.
Short Details of MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Report – Miniature video cameras (Endoscopes), Special surgical instruments and External video monitors used in the intracranial surgery, endonasal neurosurgery, and spinal surgery and so on.
Global MI Neurosurgery Devices market competition by top manufacturers
- Medtronic
- Stryker Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Boston Scientific
- B.Braun
- Carl Storz
- Smith & Nephew
- Conmed Corporation
- Zimmer Holdings
- Richard Wolf
- NICO
- Achkermann
- Integra LifeScience
The Scope of the Report:
The classification of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices includes Miniature video cameras, Special surgical instruments and External video monitors. The proportion of Miniature video cameras in 2015 is about 27.07% and the proportion keeps steady.
Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is widely used in Intracranial Surgery, Endonasal Neurosurgery, and Spinal Surgery. The most proportion of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is Endonasal Neurosurgery, and the consumption in 2015 is 62.59 M USD.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.58% % in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.85%. China consumption market share is about 5.42%.
The market is relatively small and concentrated by different product type. Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific and B.Braun are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The worldwide market for MI Neurosurgery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the MI Neurosurgery Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
