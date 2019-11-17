 Press "Enter" to skip to content

MI Neurosurgery Devices Market 2019-Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

MI Neurosurgery Devices

MI Neurosurgery Devices Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Short Details of MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Report – Miniature video cameras (Endoscopes), Special surgical instruments and External video monitors used in the intracranial surgery, endonasal neurosurgery, and spinal surgery and so on.

Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Medtronic
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Boston Scientific
  • B.Braun
  • Carl Storz
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Zimmer Holdings
  • Richard Wolf
  • NICO
  • Achkermann
  • Integra LifeScience

The Scope of the Report:

The classification of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices includes Miniature video cameras, Special surgical instruments and External video monitors. The proportion of Miniature video cameras in 2015 is about 27.07% and the proportion keeps steady.

Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is widely used in Intracranial Surgery, Endonasal Neurosurgery, and Spinal Surgery. The most proportion of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Devices is Endonasal Neurosurgery, and the consumption in 2015 is 62.59 M USD.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.58% % in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.85%. China consumption market share is about 5.42%.

The market is relatively small and concentrated by different product type. Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific and B.Braun are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for MI Neurosurgery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the MI Neurosurgery Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Miniature video cameras
  • Special surgical instruments
  • External video monitors

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Intracranial Surgery
  • Endonasal Neurosurgery
  • Spinal Surgery
  • Other

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 MI Neurosurgery Devices  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 MI Neurosurgery Devices  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 MI Neurosurgery Devices  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America MI Neurosurgery Devices  by Country

    5.1 North America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America MI Neurosurgery Devices  by Country

    8.1 South America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa MI Neurosurgery Devices  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa MI Neurosurgery Devices  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global MI Neurosurgery Devices  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

