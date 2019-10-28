Mica Paper Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

About Mica Paper:

Mica Tape is a high quality insulation material, non-toxic, tasteless, high temperature resistance, high pressure resistance, anti-aging, corrosion resistance, dielectric strength up to A-level. Especially its high temperature resistance and re-processing cannot be replaced by other material, and is the best high temperature resistance, insulation material.

Mica Paper Market Key Players:

ISOVOLTA Group

VonRoll

Pamica

Meifeng Mica

Chhaperia

Glory Mica

Nippon Rika

Spbsluda

Haiying Insulation

OKABE MICA

Electrolock

Jyoti

Cogebi

Sakti Mica

Ruby Mica

Mica Paper market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Mica Paper has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Mica Paper Market Types:

Mica Glass Tape

Mica Polyester Tape

Other Mica Paper Market Applications:

Motors (Medium Voltage)

Motors (High Voltage)

Generator

Other Scope of the Report:

The Mica Paper industry is concentrated in Asia due to Asian natural mica. There are many manufacturers in the world, especially in China. However, high-end products mainly come from North America.

China is the largest producer (production about 48 K MT in 2015) and consumed 19 K MT in 2015 of Mica Paper, and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in downstream industry.

The second place is Asia (Ex. China), following China with the sales market share of 11% and the production market share nearly 13% in 2015.

North America is another important market of Mica Paper, enjoying 12% production market share and 36% sales market share in 2015.

The worldwide market for Mica Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.