Mica Tape for Insulation Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

This Report provides information about Mica Tape for Insulation Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About Mica Tape for Insulation:

Mica tape is a high quality insulation material, non-toxic, tasteless, high temperature resistance, high pressure resistance, anti-aging, corrosion resistance, dielectric strength up to A-level. Especially its high temperature resistance and re-processing cannot be replaced by other material, and is the best high temperature resistance, insulation material.

Mica Tape for Insulation Market Manufactures:

ISOVOLTA Group

VonRoll

Pamica

Meifeng Mica

Chhaperia

Glory Mica

Nippon Rika

Spbsluda

Haiying Insulation

OKABE MICA

Electrolock

Jyoti

Cogebi

Sakti Mica

Ruby Mica

Mica Glass Tape

Mica Polyester Tape Mica Tape for Insulation Market Applications:

3.3 to 6 kV

> 6 kV to 10 kV

The North America average price of Mica Tape for Insulation is decreasing, from 25 USD/Kg in 2012 to 23.8 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of North America economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Mica Tape for Insulation includes Mica Glass Tape and Mica Polyester Tape. The proportion of Mica Polyester Tape in 2016 is about 64.8%.

Mica Tape for Insulation is application in motor and generator, the voltage is 3.3 to 6 kV, > 6 kV to 10 kV and > 10 kV. The proportion of Mica Tape for Insulation is used in the voltage of > 6 kV to 10 kV is about 48.4% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Mica Tape for Insulation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.