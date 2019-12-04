Micro Irrigation Systems Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast To 2023

Micro Irrigation Systems market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.11% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Micro Irrigation Systems market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The growing government support for installing micro irrigation system will lead the market to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Government agencies across the globe are focusing on increasing the efficient use of water in the agriculture sector. This will further promote and encourage farmers to use micro irrigation technologies and systems for ensuring water conservation in their fields. Several schemes are also being launched for encouraging end-users to invest in micro irrigation systems, thus, driving the market growth over the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the micro irrigation systems market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Micro Irrigation Systems :

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Lindsay Corporation

NETAFIM

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries