Micro Motor Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Micromotor refers to the motor whose diameter is less than 160mm or whose rated power is less than 750mW..

Micro Motor Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

MITSUBA

NIDEC

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS

MABUCHI MOTORS

ABB

WELLINGS HOLDINGS

ASMO

CONSTAR

MAXON MOTORS

BUHLER MOTORS

and many more. Micro Motor Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Micro Motor Market can be Split into:

AC Micro-Motor

DC Micro-Motor. By Applications, the Micro Motor Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Medical Equipment

Industrial Automation

Aircraft

3D Printing

Construction Equipment