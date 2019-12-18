Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market 2020-2025 includes Size, Manufactures, Growth, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Westinghouse Electric Company

Toshiba

OKBM Afrikantov

OKB Gidropress

X-energy

CNEA & INVAP

Seaborg Technologies

IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design

Kurchatov Institute

Areva TA (DCNS group)

Gen4 Energy

JAERI

NuScale Power LLC

KAERI

Intellectual Ventures

U-Battery consortium

RDIPE

This report focus on Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market. Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) are a distinct class of small reactor systems, typically of under 30MW electricity and 100MW thermal output, which are expected to occupy distinct and different market niches, in comparison to larger Small Modular Reactors (SMRâs).

Although some MNR designs have evolved from LWR technology, MNRs are typically not water cooled or water moderated. They use a compact reactor and heat exchange arrangement, frequently integrated in a single reactor vessel. They are designed to be factory manufactured in large functional units largely eliminating the need for costly and complex nuclear critical assembly work on site.

In 2018, the global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Energy & Power Market by Applications:

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others Energy & Power Market by Types:

High Temperature Reactors

Molten Salt Reactors