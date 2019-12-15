 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Micro Powder Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Micro Powder

GlobalMicro Powder Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Micro Powder Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Micro Powder Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Micro Powder globally.

About Micro Powder:

Micronized waxes enhance the performance of water-based, solvent borne and powder coating formulations. Highly efficient, these waxes are used as process aids and improve many coating and ink properties, including: scratch and mar resistance, lubricity, block resistance, release, and matting.

Micro Powder Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Clariant
  • BYK
  • Micro Powders
  • Inc.
  • Lubrizol
  • Michelman
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Elementis Specialties
  • NanJing Tianshi New Material Technologies
  • Celanese
  • Shamrock Chemicals Corporation
  • Lawter
  • A.H.A International Co.
  • Ltd.

    Micro Powder Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Micro Powder Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Micro Powder Market Types:

  • PE
  • PP
  • Others

    Micro Powder Market Applications:

  • Paints& Coatings
  • Plastics
  • Inks
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Micro Powder Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Micro Powder Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Micro Powder Market Report:

  • Micro Powders industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and China. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 30.61% of the total value of global Micro Powders in 2015. BASF is the world leading manufacturer in global Micro Powders market with the market share of 4.77% in 2015.
  • Compared to 2014, Micro Powders market managed to increase sales by 2.27% to 2325.60 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Micro Powders performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.
  • The worldwide market for Micro Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Micro Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Micro Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Micro Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Micro Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Micro Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Micro Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Micro Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Micro Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 115

