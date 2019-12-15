Micro Powder Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

About Micro Powder:

Micronized waxes enhance the performance of water-based, solvent borne and powder coating formulations. Highly efficient, these waxes are used as process aids and improve many coating and ink properties, including: scratch and mar resistance, lubricity, block resistance, release, and matting.

Micro Powder Market Manufactures:

BASF

Clariant

BYK

Micro Powders

Inc.

Lubrizol

Michelman

Mitsui Chemicals

Elementis Specialties

NanJing Tianshi New Material Technologies

Celanese

Shamrock Chemicals Corporation

Lawter

A.H.A International Co.

PE

PP

Others Micro Powder Market Applications:

Paints& Coatings

Plastics

Inks

Micro Powders industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and China. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 30.61% of the total value of global Micro Powders in 2015. BASF is the world leading manufacturer in global Micro Powders market with the market share of 4.77% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Micro Powders market managed to increase sales by 2.27% to 2325.60 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Micro Powders performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The worldwide market for Micro Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Micro Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.