Micro Pump Market by Market Status, Size, Downstream Market and Forecast to 2025

IDEX Corporation (U.S.)

KNF Neuberger (U.S.)

Microfluidica (U.S.)

Servoflo (U.S.)

Advanced Microfluidics (Switzerland)

Alldoo MicroPump (China)

Biochem Fluidics (U.S.)

Cole-Parmer Instrument (U.S.)

Dolomite Centre (U.K.)

Takasago Electric (Japan)

TOPS Micro Pump (China)

World Precision Instruments (U.S.)

Micro pump refers to the pumps having functionality dimension in micro meter range. Micro pumps are specially used in microfluidic research and they are one of the most developed microelectromechanical system (MEMS) device. Micro pumps operates on different principle compared to existing traditional pumps including centrifugal and axial pumps.

The key drivers of micro pump market include improved accuracy compare to traditional pumps, less power consumption and their cost. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are complex design and small scale integration. Growing applications in biotechnology, micro chemical systems, chip integrated cooling system has introduced new opportunities in the micro pump market.

