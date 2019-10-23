Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market Trends, Size, Drivers, Industry Strategies, Types, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

Global “Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market” report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios. Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

About Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market:

A system on module (SOM) or computer on module (COM) is a complete chip on a single printed circuit board containing elements such as RAM, clock, Ethernet, microprocessor, I/O controllers and flash memory. It is a subtype of embedded computer system. Micro system-on-module (SOM) is a smaller version of the system on module based on Intels Braswell architecture, which is built around a carrier board that adheres all the ports essential in any tiniest personal computer. The size of the Micro system-on-module (SOM) range from 52.8mm to 40mm. They are the global product that serves a broad variety of uses beginning from a calculator to engineering controls to space technology.Due to the active presence of major companies of healthcare and industrial automation in countries such as US and Canada, made North America leading region in Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market.The global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies (Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Medical

Industrial Automation

Aerospace

Robotics

Automotive

Other Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market by Types:

ARM Architecture

x86 Architecture