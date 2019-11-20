Micro-ultrasound Systems Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Micro-ultrasound is capable of anatomical imaging. Micro-ultrasound systems generate the sound waves from transducers and penetrate the living tissue for getting the image in 2D or 3D. Micro-ultrasound are very useful for studies smaller animal for research purpose as the range of micro-ultrasound is from 15-20 MHz Micro-ultrasound also helps in early detection of tumor in the body ranging from 50 Âµm or above. Micro-ultrasound has many application which enable the micro-injection of drug, detection and measure the cardiotoxicity for cancer therapy and other probes into tumors. The diverse application of micro-ultrasound creates significant opportunities in the diagnostics and treatment procedures..

