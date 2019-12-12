Microbial Identification Systems Market by Application, Types (Product Category) and Its Subclasses, Forecast Report 2024

The Microbial Identification System (MIS) represents a rapid, accurate and inexpensive solution for the identification of over 1,500 microbial species, fatty acids and PLFAs by GC-FAME analysis.Microbial identification systems play an important role in environmental monitoring, contamination investigation, and cleanroom control by identifying potentially harmful bacteria, yeast, and fungi.

Major companies which drives the Microbial Identification Systems industry are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

ATS Labs, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Nelson Laboratories

North American Science Associates, Inc.

WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Pacific Biolabs

SGS S.A.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Thermofisher.

Microbial Identification Systems Market Segments by Type:

Aerobic Count

Anaerobic Count

Fungi/Mold Count

Spores Count

Other Microbial Identification Systems Market Segments by Application:

Raw Material Testing

Medical Devices Testing

In-process Testing

Sterilization Validation Testing

Equipment Cleaning Validation